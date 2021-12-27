ANF seizes 186 kgs of hashish arrests three drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized about 186 kilograms of hashish hidden in the secret compartment of a truck and arrested three drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, during the operation, three suspects named Abdul Latif, a resident of Qila Abdullah Idrees Khan, and Abdul Zahir, residents of Chaman were arrested on the spot.

According to initial reports, the drugs were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi.

A case has been registered against the three accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.