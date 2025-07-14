ANF recovers over 65 kg drugs in 9 operations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 65.278 kg drugs, worth approximately Rs 9.829 million and arrested nine suspects including three women.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesperson, ANF in a crackdown against drug smugglers also targeted the supply to the educational institutions across various cities of the country.

In an operation in Peshawar, three kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near a college on University Road and a suspect was arrested.

In another operation, a suspect was arrested near a university in Peshawar with 1.5 kg hashish.

The arrested suspects confessed selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In third operation, ANF recovered 1.378 kg crystal meth (Ice) at Faisalabad Airport which was hidden in a trolley bag of a Qatar bound passenger. The suspect was arrested during the operation.

On Warsak Road, Peshawar, 1.8 kg hashish was recovered from Gujrat and Karachi bound parcels being sent via a courier office.

In an operation conducted near the Sohrab Goth bus stand in Karachi, two women were arrested with 12 kg hashish while near the Jamshoro Toll Plaza, a female passenger with 12 kg hashish was also taken into custody.

In Lahore, near GT Road, Shalimar Bagh, a motorcyclist was caught with 13.20 kg hashish and 6 kg opium.

In 8th operation conducted near Hijrat Colony in Karachi, another motorcyclist was arrested with 12 kg hashish.

ANF in an operation at the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza recovered 2.4 kg hashish from the possession of a passenger going on a bus.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the Counter Narcotics Force Act 1997, and further investigations are underway.