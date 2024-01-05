ANF recovers over 243 kg drugs in six operations

Drugs

RAWALPINDI, Jan 05 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug traffickers conducted six operations across the country and managed to recover over 243 kg drugs and arrested six accused including a foreigner, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 220 kg hashish was recovered from a trailer near Indus Chowrangi, Karachi area and an accused was arrested.

10 kg hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused rounded up near Zero Point, Gwadar.
8 kg hashish and 4 kg Ice were recovered in two operations near Chongi No. 26 Islamabad while two accused were arrested.

In fifth operation, 1 kg hashish was recovered near Shershah Toll Plaza Multan and an accused was arrested.
In sixth operation, a capsule containing 17 grams cocaine was recovered from the stomach of an accused, a Nigerian national arrested from Lahore.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services