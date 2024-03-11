ANF recovers 991 kg drugs in 12 operations

RAWALPINDI, Mar 11 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 12 operations across the country managed to recover 991 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF official here on Monday.

He informed that 1914 intoxicated tablets and capsules were recovered from the possession of two suspects arrested at Karachi Airport.

4.8 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for UK at Lahore Airport and two accused were arrested.

4 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport.

600 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK at a courier office in Multan.

600 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Lahore Airport.

In another operation at Lahore Airport, 92 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger.

270 kg heroin and 238 kg morphine were recovered from Chaman area and 350 kg hashish was recovered from an area near Chaman Road Quetta.

100 kg opium was recovered from Nokundi Chagai and 21 kg hashish was recovered from South Asia Pakistan Terminal Karachi.

In 11th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near Expresses Highway, Islamabad.

In 12th operation, 250 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Haripur.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.