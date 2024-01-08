ANF recovers 75 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, Jan 08 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 75 kg of drugs in six operations and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 700 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger’s trolley bag at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The accused was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-601.

60 kg hashish and 2.5 kg Ice were recovered from the Shahdara Lahore area and an accused was arrested during the operation.

A total of 10 kg of hashish was recovered in two separate operations near the Khar border in the Bajaur area.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcycle rider in Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

500 ecstasy tablets were recovered from an accused in Peshawar Mor Rawalpindi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.