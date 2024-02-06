ANF recovers 724 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, Feb 06 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations recovered over 724 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 746 grams hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport.

91 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Dubai from Islamabad Airport.159 grams hashish was recovered from two passengers going to China at Karachi Airport.

500 grams Ice was recovered from a parcel at Sial Air Cargo Office, Sialkot.

295 kg opium and 7 kg hashish were recovered from Nokundi Chagai area.

97 kg hashish was recovered from Orakzai area while 120 kg hashish and 72 kg opium were recovered from Basharat Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested during the operation.

65 kg hashish and 8 kg ice recovered from 2 suspects near Lakpas Toll Plaza Quetta.

27 kg hashish and 26 kg prohibited material were recovered near Chakri Toll Plaza, Rawalpindi.

6 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects in two different operations from M-1 Motorway Islamabad.Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.