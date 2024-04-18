ANF recovers 60 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 60 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He said that 960 grams Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Saudi Arabia at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

515 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at the cargo office at Islamabad Airport.

24 kg opium and 30 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of two accused netted from M-2 Sargodha.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested on Express Highway Islamabad.

1 kg hashish was recovered from Khyber.

In another operation, 1 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Cantt station in Karachi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.