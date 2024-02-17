ANF recovers 363 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 13 accused

RAWALPINDI, Feb 17 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 363 kg drugs and arrested 13 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 5 kg Ice and 3 kg ketamine drug were recovered from a parcel at a cargo office at Jinnah Airport while an accused was also arrested.

504 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Bahrain at Peshawar Airport.

In the third operation, 84 kg opium and 120 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects arrested at Ravi Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore.

54 kg opium and 48 kg hashish were recovered from 3 suspects netted on Kot Abdul Malik Motorway Lahore.

In the fifth operation, 17 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of 2 suspects arrested near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad while 5.5 kg heroin, 9 kg hashish and 1.5 kg suspicious material were recovered from Zakhakhel Khyber area.

In two different operations conducted near M-1 Islamabad, 14 kg hashish was recovered from three drug smugglers.

208 grams hashish and 343 grams hashish oil were recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed on Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.