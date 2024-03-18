ANF recovers 2600 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, Mar 18 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations managed to recover over 2600 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 1.5 kg heroin and 175 grams diazepam powder were recovered from the possession of three accused arrested at Lahore Airport.

918 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport and one metric ton hashish was recovered from an area near Chaman Road Quetta.

In another operation, 1300 kg hashish was recovered from Qilla Abdullah.

120 kg Ice and 30 kg opium were recovered from Bonstan Panjgur area.

In 8th operation, 49.2 kg hashish and 34.8 kg opium were recovered from two suspects rounded up near Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura.

50.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted from Islamabad Motorway.

He informed that in 10th operation, 11 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel Khyber and in 11th operation, 2.5 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of three suspects nabbed near G.T Road Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.