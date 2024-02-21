ANF recovers 253 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, Feb 21 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 253 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said, 68 kg opium and 72 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects near Ring Road Peshawar. 80 kg Ice was recovered from Nokundi Road Chagai and 9 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Hayatabad Toll Plaza Peshawar.

He said that a raid was conducted in Labour Colony Peshawar and 9 kg hashish was recovered from two accused while 8 kg hashish was seized from G.T Raod Peshawar and an accused was netted during the operation.

6 kg hashish was seized from Zakhakhel Khyber, the spokesman said and informed that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.