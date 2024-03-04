ANF recovers 128 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, Mar 04 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover more than 128 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 40 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar Airport.

63 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel Khyber area and 58.8 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up near National Highway Hyderabad.

In fourth operation, 4.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested from Noor Shah Road Sahiwal.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the accused netted near G.T Road Suhawa Jhelum.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.