ANF delegation visits Safe City Islamabad, reviews modern policing systems

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):A delegation of officers from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), visited Safe City Islamabad, where they were briefed on modern policing systems and technological initiatives being used to enhance security and crime prevention in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that Director General Safe City / DIG Traffic Muhammad Haroon Joya, along with Director IT, facilitated the visit and accompanied the ANF delegation during the tour.

Delegation was taken on a detailed visit of the central system of Safe City Islamabad, including the Command and Control Center, state-of-the-art camera network and the Police Operations Center Hall, where they were comprehensively briefed on the working mechanisms and effectiveness of these systems.

The delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a key role in multiple sectors through modern technological initiatives such as the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center and the “Pukar-15” emergency helpline.

The spokesperson added that ANF officers were also briefed on the performance and effectiveness of Safe City cameras installed across the city, which are contributing significantly to maintaining law and order, preventing crime and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

It was further shared that facial recognition cameras have been installed at entry and exit points of the city, which are proving instrumental in identifying suspicious elements.

During the visit, discussions were also held on strengthening mutual cooperation between Safe City Islamabad and the Anti-Narcotics Force to curb drug trafficking and reduce crime in the federal capital.

DG Safe City / DIG Traffic Muhammad Haroon Joya also briefed the delegation on the working, importance and effectiveness of the Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software, explaining how these digital tools assist law enforcement agencies in tracing and arresting criminals.

The delegation appreciated the modern technological systems of Islamabad Police and their effective use, and thanked DG Safe City Muhammad Haroon Joya and his team for arranging a successful and informative visit. At the conclusion of the visit, police shields and souvenirs were exchanged between the two sides.