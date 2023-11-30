ANF busts inter-provincial drug-trafficking gang; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, Nov 30 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a major operation managed to bust an inter-provincial drug-trafficking gang and arrested its seven members including the ringleader, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF arrested an accused namely Allah Noor who was the ringleader of a drug smuggling gang which was involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking through the motorway.

He said that the operation was launched after comprehensive planning. Earlier, six members of the gang were also arrested.

ANF also recovered 419 kg of drugs including charras and opium from their possession.

He informed that ANF during an operation conducted a raid on November 18 and succeeded in arresting the leader of the group, Allah Noor. Another 12 kg charras was also recovered from the possession of Allah Noor.