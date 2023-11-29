Aneeq highlights youth’s crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s future

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping Pakistan’s future.

During the Capital Youth Expo themed ‘Quran and Today’s Youth’, he urged the youth to integrate Islamic principles into worldly knowledge, emphasizing the responsibility of carrying forward the message of religion.

Minister Aneeq expressed high hopes for the youth, stating that the advent of the Last Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) marked the transition from the ancient to the modern era, highlighting the indispensable role of the Quran in life.

He advised the youth to read, comprehend, and follow the verses of the Holy Quran, emphasizing the collective responsibility to establish Allah Almighty’s system on His land.