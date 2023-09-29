Aneeq emphasizes timeless wisdom of Prophet Muhammad at ‘Seerat-un-Nabi Conference’

ISLAMABAD, September 29 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) stood as a timeless wisdom.

Addressing the annual Seerat-un-Nabi Conference themed “Practical Wisdom for Economic Prosperity in the light of Sunnah” here at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre, he emphasized that true success was not measured by wealth, fame, or power instead, the strength of one’s character, integrity of actions, and impact on the well-being of others.

In today’s rapidly changing world, where success is often measured by material achievements, Minister Aneeq encouraged believers to reflect on their own conduct, saying, “To truly embody the values of faith, we must strive to align our ethics and actions with the radiant example of the Prophet’s life.”

Minister Aneeq further praised the Prophet’s noble character, stating that the prophet was known for his impeccable manners and even prayed for his enemies, demonstrating the highest moral standards.

Quoting Allama Iqbal, he said the advent of the prophet marked the beginning of a new era highlighting the profound impact of His mission on the world.

Meanwhile, caretaker Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, highlighted the significance of Islamic values and the need for anti-corruption measures.

He underlined the corruption’s detrimental impact on the country’s foundations and announced plans to establish trade regulations in line with Islamic traditions.

Minister Bugti reiterated that adhering to the principles laid out by Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) would lead to prosperity and development.

He also emphasized the crucial role of scholars in the present era and assured that Pakistan, as a nuclear power, would not allow any weakening of its stance.

In a call for unity, he affirmed that all Pakistanis, regardless of their backgrounds, were united under the banner of Islam.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz emphasized the need to reconsider the term ‘minority’ and instead highlight the religious identity of individuals in light of changing global demographics and increased migration of religious practitioners.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi underscored the significance of peace as a catalyst for attracting foreign investment to the country.

He appreciated the caretaker government’s crackdown on electricity pilferers, and sugar and foreign currency hoarders proposing to continue its operation against the profiteers.

He said these constructive initiatives of the government were yielding positive results bringing down inflation in the country.

He assured the Ulema and Mashaykh’s complete cooperation to meet the current challenges facing the country.

Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Awan, Mufti Muhammad Najeeb, Samia Raheel Qazi, Maulana Muhammad Yaseen Zafar, Allama Arif Wahidi, Dr. Raghib Naeemi, and Khursheed also spoke giving various result-oriented proposals to meet the prevailing economic crisis.

Furthermore, cash prizes and commendation certificates were distributed to the winners of Seerat-related articles and books, acknowledging their valuable contributions.