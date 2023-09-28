Aneeq cites Iqbal, encourages loyalty to Holy Prophet (SAW) for bridging ancient to modern times

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, highlighting the profound significance of Eid Miladun Nabi’s celebrations, said according to the divine command, if Allah Almighty had not bestowed His Beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) upon the world, the entire creation would not have come into existence.

Addressing the inaugural Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, themed Mehfil-e-Naat Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him) and Distribution of Awards, on the auspicious eve of 12th Rabiul Awwal, he called upon the faithful to pay heartfelt tribute to the Last Messenger of Allah Almighty, demonstrating their religious and emotional attachment to Him through traditional fervour.

Minister Aneeq underscored the Holy Quran as the first testament to the praise and description of the Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) life drawing attention to a Quranic verse guiding believers to emulate the noble footsteps of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to attain His blessings.

He firmly asserted that “those who love Allah Almighty understand that closeness to Him is achieved through unwavering obedience to His Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), emphasizing the alignment of words and deeds as a hallmark of true devotion.”

Minister Aneeq stressed the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), quoting the Quran to emphasize its unparalleled significance reiterating, “Take whatsoever His Prophet gives you and refrain from what He prohibits.”

Quoting the renowned national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he urged loyalty to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and adherence to His Sunnah, as it marked the transition from the ancient era to the modern age.

Minister Aneeq emphasized the significance of education by stating that any body of knowledge devoid of a reference to the ‘Oneness of Allah Almighty’ could only be considered as something other than true knowledge. He queried the audience about our adherence to the teachings of our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as illuminated by the Quran and Sunnah. In this context, he highlighted certain aspects of the lives of Sufis (saints) who worked to unite people by championing equality within society.

Concluding his address, he urged individuals to enhance their moral ethics by following divine directives and the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The event drew the participation of religious scholars, Naatkhwa performers, and individuals from diverse backgrounds. Notable attendees included Caretaker Minister for Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan, Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan, and Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, who previously served as the religious affairs secretary.