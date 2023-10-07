Aneeq Ahmed visits historical Mahabat Khan

PESHAWAR, Oct 07 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, visited the historical Masjid Mahabat Khan on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Aneeq Ahmed said that we aim to promote the message of faith.

While emphasizing the importance of spreading religious teachings, the minister expressed his determination to uplift the nation from despair and uncertainty.

We must have faith that better days are ahead, said Minister Aneeq Ahmed. He said that we should place our trust in Allah for improvement. In a message to the nation, he stated that, at this time, Pakistan’s leadership will guide the nation through its challenges.

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, said that our goal is to spread the message of religion, whether through respected religious scholars or those connected to the media, to reach our fellow citizens with positive and constructive messages. Minister Aniq Ahmed said that Pakistan is steadily progressing towards success, and we must always maintain hope.