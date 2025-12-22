Amir Muqam welcome Sardar Mir Akbar announcement of joining PML-N

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, has welcomed the decision of another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Mir Akbar for joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), terming it a positive development for strengthening the party’s roots and serving the people more effectively.

Speaking at the joining ceremony on Monday, which was also attended by prominent Kashmiri leaders including former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider, Raja Mushtaq Minhas and Ghulam Qadir, he expressed full confidence in PML-N leadership.

He said the inclusion of Sardar Mir Akbar and other leaders would further bolster the party’s strength in AJK.

The minister also paid tribute to the people of Kashmir for their unwavering struggle for the right to self-determination and their deep-rooted love for Pakistan, noting that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

He added that victory in the Marka-e-Haq gave new hope to the Kashmiri freedom movement.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s principled stance, Amir Muqam said the Pakistan would continue to extend its full moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause and would never backtrack from its commitment.