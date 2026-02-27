Friday, February 27, 2026
Amir Muqam strongly condemn unjustified aggression by Afghanistan on border

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam strongly condemned the unjustified aggression by Afghanistan on the Pak-Afghan border.
In his message, engineer Amir Muqam paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting reply to the enemy.
There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs.
Under the leadership of Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistani Armed Forces are always ready to deal with every challenge.
The minister said that the entire nation stands by the Pakistani Armed Forces.
Afghanistan must be prevented from using its territory against neighboring countries, he added.
Our prayers are for the safety of the soldiers fighting on the war front and for the victory of Pakistan.
