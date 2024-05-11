Amir Muqam pledges swift development for Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, May 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam, vowed on Saturday to fast-track development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, harness the region’s mineral resources, and prioritize its progress.

Addressing the media alongside former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, and Member National Assembly MNA from Kohistan, Muhammad Idrees, at local hotel in Gilgit, he expressed appreciation for the warm reception in Gilgit-Baltistan. He pledged to increase the capacity of the Hanzel Hydropower Project to 40 MW as a significant step towards the region’s progress.

Underlining the tourism prospects of Gilgit-Baltistan, he emphasized its status as a prime tourist destination. Directives have been issued to the Chief Secretary and other officials to expedite ongoing development projects.

Expressing concern over frequent flight cancellations causing inconvenience to the populace, he announced plans to request the Prime Minister for the deployment of C-130 aircraft. Initiatives are in progress to secure constitutional rights for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, including the appointment of judges to the Supreme Appellate Tribunals.

Traders involved in Pakistan-China trade will receive support and have their concerns addressed. He commended the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for not participating in the conspiracy to disrespect the martyrs on May 9, 2023, stating that such abhorrent acts could not be committed by true patriots.

He emphasized the nation’s admiration for its armed forces and assured that those responsible for the events of May 9 would face consequences. Responding to a query, he affirmed his respect for all workers who recognize former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as their leader, emphasizing unity among PML-N members.

Earlier, Engr. Amir Muqam, accompanied by Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan, in a meeting, agreed on the importance of improving coordination between the Gilgit-Baltistan government and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

In their meeting, they extensively deliberated on the security status in Gilgit-Baltistan, budgetary concerns, ongoing development initiatives, and the provision of wheat to the region.

Engr. Amir Muqam affirmed that the federal government is committed to providing full support for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. He reiterated his commitment to addressing the region’s challenges regardless of political affiliations.

Engr. Amir Muqam said he had already informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the salary issues, development projects, and wheat supply in Gilgit-Baltistan, prompting the Prime Minister to prioritize resolving these matters.

The minister stated his intention to engage with pertinent authorities to address the economic challenges facing the region.