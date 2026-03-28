Amir Muqam meets religious leaders in Skardu, reaffirms commitment to peace, development in GB

GILGIT, Mar 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam held a meeting with prominent religious scholars and community elders in Skardu to discuss the prevailing law and order situation and measures for sustainable peace in the region.

During the meeting the federal minister expressed deep sorrow over the reported martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and offered prayers for the elevation of his ranks. He also conveyed his grief over the recent unfortunate incidents that resulted in loss of life and property, acknowledging the historic sacrifices and patriotic spirit of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Amir Muqam emphasized that Gilgit-Baltistan has long been a symbol of peace in Pakistan, describing it as a region known for harmony and natural beauty that attracts thousands of tourists every year. He reiterated that the federal government is committed to preserving this identity.

He further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued clear directives to ensure lasting peace in Gilgit-Baltistan while accelerating the pace of development projects across the region.

The minister appreciated the efforts of religious scholars in maintaining peace and unity, calling their role vital in preventing unrest. He stressed that restoring and sustaining peace is a collective responsibility that requires coordinated efforts from all segments of society.

Assuring transparency, Amir Muqam said the government would ensure an impartial and thorough investigation into the recent incidents, with strict legal action to be taken against those found responsible. He urged religious leaders and community elders from all schools of thought to actively cooperate with authorities in identifying elements attempting to disrupt peace in the region.

On the occasion, the religious scholars welcomed the minister’s visit, undertaken on the directives of the prime minister, and shared their recommendations regarding the law and order situation. They called for an independent and transparent probe through a judicial commission and urged the federal government to play an effective role in maintaining peace.

The scholars reaffirmed that peace and stability in Gilgit-Baltistan remain their top priority and assured full cooperation with state institutions in this regard.