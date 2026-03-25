Amir Muqam meets Caretaker CM Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Engr Amir Muqam, met with Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Justice (R) Yar Mohammad Khan, on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the law and order situation and development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, said a statement issued here.

Muqam stated that the government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, prioritizes the development and prosperity of all regions, particularly Gilgit-Baltistan.

He emphasized that a peaceful environment is essential for sustainable development and tourism promotion.

Yar Mohammad Khan appreciated the minister’s efforts in maintaining peace in Gilgit-Baltistan and thanked the federal government for its support.

Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions, Zafar Hassan, and Additional Secretary Kamran Al Rahman also attended the meeting.