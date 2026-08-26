Amir Muqam expresses grief over PIMS hospital fire

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Federal Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic fire incident here at PIMS Hospital, in which innocent newborns lost their lives.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Amir Muqam said the deaths of the newborns were extremely sad and heartbreaking. “My heart is deeply saddened by the death of innocent newborns,” he said.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the parents courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.

Amir Muqam said that all facts regarding the causes of such tragic incidents must be brought to light.