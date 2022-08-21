Amir Muqam expresses grief over demise of Nayyara Noor

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Engineer, Amir Muqam on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of popular singer, Nayyara Noor.

In his condolence message, the Adviser to the Prime Minister said that the popular song “Watan Ki Mati Ghuwa Rahana” in the beautiful voice of Nayyara Noor, is popular even today.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that she will always be remembered for singing wonderful national songs.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister offered his condolences to her family and fans.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.