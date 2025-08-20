Friday, August 22, 2025
Amir Muqam expresses grief over Absar’s mother death

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalist and anchorperson Absar Alam.
In a statement, the president of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condoled with Absar Alam and his family and prayed to Almighty may grant the deceased a high position in heaven.
The minister also prayed that the bereaved family may bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.
