Amir Muqam expresses condolences on passing of Shah Rawan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Shah Rawan Khan, father of Engr Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Director to Federal Minister Engr Muhammad Arif Rawan, and Advocate Waqar Ahmad Rawan.

The deceased was also the brother of former District Council member and senior PML-N leaders Afreen Khan, Bakht Rokhan and Abdul Rashid Khan.

In a condolence statement, the minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, saying the news of Shah Rawan Khan’s demise was deeply saddening. He said he shared the grief of the family and stood with them in their hour of sorrow.

Amir Muqam prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive the departed soul, elevate his ranks and grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

He also prayed for eternal peace for the deceased and asked Allah Almighty to grant the bereaved family patience, strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.