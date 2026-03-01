Amir Muqam contacts GB leaders, reviews law & order situation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam held telephone conversations with senior officials of Gilgit-Baltistan to review the law and order situation.

The federal minister spoke with Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Justice (retd) Yaar Muhammad, former chief minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza, and Inspector General of Police Dr Nasser Akbar Khan.

During the calls, the minister discussed the overall situation in the region and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and damage to property caused by the protests. He said such incidents affect public life and services and must be addressed through dialogue and lawful measures.

Engineer Amir Muqam asked the chief secretary to submit a detailed report on the incidents, including the reasons for the unrest, steps taken by the administration, and the current ground situation.

The minister also expressed grief over the reported martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stating that the incident has caused sadness among people in Pakistan. He said moments of loss require unity and calm.

Addressing the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, the minister made a special appeal to religious scholars as well as political and local elders to play a constructive role. He urged them to remain in contact with the public and help reduce tensions through communication and guidance.

He said scholars and community leaders have influence at the local level and can help convey messages of restraint. Their engagement, he added, can support the administration in bringing conditions back to normal.

Engineer Amir Muqam also appealed to citizens to show patience and avoid actions that could worsen the situation. He said peaceful conduct and cooperation with authorities are necessary to protect lives and property.

The minister reaffirmed that the federal government is monitoring developments and will continue coordination with the Gilgit-Baltistan administration. He said all efforts should focus on stability, public safety, and the continuation of daily life without disruption.