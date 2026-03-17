Amir Muqam congratulates Arshad Majeed Mohmand on appointment as GB Chief Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, Tuesday, congratulated and extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, Arshad Majeed Mohmand.

In a meeting, Muqam expressed hope that the new Chief Secretary would take effective measures to promote development and ensure law and order in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Zafar Hasan, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Asmatullah Shah, and Senator and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Less Developed Areas, Niaz Ahmad Khan, were also present on the occasion, said a statement issued here.

He reaffirmed the commitment that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government would provide full support to ensure development and maintain peace in Gilgit-Baltistan.