Amir Muqam condemns sentences awarded to Kashmiri Hurriyat Leaders

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Wednesday strongly condemned the sentences handed down to senior Hurriyat leader Asiya Andrabi and activists Fehmida Sofi and Nahida Nasreen.

In a statement issued here, the minister denounced the life imprisonment awarded to Asiya Andrabi, as well as the 30-year sentences given to Fehmida Sofi and Nahida Nasreen, terming the verdicts a violation of the principles of justice, international law, and fundamental human rights.

He said the decision was contrary to the requirements of justice and reflected the continued infringement of basic rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muqam called for an immediate end to human rights violations in the region, reiterating that Pakistan stands firmly and united with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He urged the international community to take notice of what he described as Indian atrocities and serious human rights abuses in Kashmir.

The minister further said that it is the responsibility of the global community to ensure the holding of a free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir.