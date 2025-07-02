Amir Muqam condemns blast in Bajaur

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday strongly condemned the explosion near Phatak Mela, Bajaur in which several people loss their precious lives and injured.

In a statement, the minister who is President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives including the Assistant Commissioner Nawagi, Tehsildar and other officials as a result of the explosion.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Amir Muqam also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the explosion.