Amin Ullah Khan wins PP-86 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Independent candidate, Amin Ullah Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-86, Mianwali-II by securing 85,318 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Adil Abdullah Khan, who bagged 19,794 votes. The voters’ turn- out remained 55.97%.

