LAHORE, Apr 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that changing the corrupt system was a time taking but doable challenge though the status quo biases were resisting the systemic reformation.

“The status quo doesn’t allow change. It makes them lose their (corruption) money. How will they make money if they don’t resist change. This way, a whole (vicious) system is developed in the society,” the prime minister said addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of affordable apartments for low-income group here

He was referring to the resistance faced by the government from all institutions in its efforts to bring automation what he believed would eliminate corruption.

LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing ground breaking ceremony for construction of affordable apartments under Naya Pakistan Housing Program #Lahore @LHRDevAuthority#نیا_پاکستان_ہاؤسنگ

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usamn Buzdar, federal and provincial cabinet members, chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Program Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Hyder and Vice Chairman of Lahore Development Authority Imran Munir attended the event.

Under the project, around 35,000 apartments would be constructed for low-income group under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of Naya Pakistan Housing to provide residence to the people through mortgage finance.