Amended Code of Conduct for Judges notified

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has officially notified the Code of Conduct for Judges of the Superior Judiciary in the official Gazette of Pakistan, following decisions taken in its meeting held on October 18, 2025.

The recent amendments to the Code of Conduct approved by the Supreme Judicial Council mainly aim to incorporate rectification of typographical errors in the original 1965 text, the rewording of first paragraph of Article VI (1967), addition of Articles based on three out of seven decisions approved in 2003, and the substitution of Article V alongside the insertion of a new Article XV, designed to strengthen judicial independence and ensure freedom from external influence.

The Code of Conduct reflects the Council’s continued commitment to upholding the highest standards of judicial integrity, independence, and accountability. The refinements reaffirm the judiciary’s unwavering resolve to ensure that justice is administered without fear, favor, or prejudice.

The updated Code of Conduct, as notified in the Gazette, is now available for information of public at large.