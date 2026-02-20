Friday, February 20, 2026
National

Ambassador visits Ministry of Science and Higher Education in Moscow

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (APP): Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia visited the Ministry of Science and Higher Education here and met with Deputy Minister Konstantin Mogilevsky, who is also Co-Chairman of the Russian Historical Society.
During the meeting, Mogilevsky briefed the Ambassador on the activities of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Russian Historical Society. The Deputy Minister also presented a historical document from the archives: an agreement signed between Pakistan and the Soviet Union on March 4, 1961.
Mogilevsky also mentioned enhancing cooperation with Pakistan referencing the agreements between the State Museum of Oriental Art and the Peshawar and Taxila Museums. He also proposed establishing an archival agreement between Pakistan and Russia.
Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his gratitude for presenting a historical document, which serves as a manifestation of deep-rooted Pakistan-Russia relation. The ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring cooperation between the Museum of Oriental Art and Pakistani museums, as well as in other fields.
