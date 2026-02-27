Ambassador Tirmizi, Russian official discuss cooperation in agriculture

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (APP):The ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi met with Sergey Dankvert, Head of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) and discussed areas of mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, ambassador Tirmizi commended Russia’s significant achievements in the agricultural sector, noting that food security serves as a fundamental pillar of national sovereignty.

The ambassador further emphasized Pakistan’s keen interest in facilitating knowledge exchange, allowing Pakistani experts to learn from Russia’s best practices and expertise in food safety, as well as phytosanitary and veterinary surveillance.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening institutional ties between the relevant ministries and departments of both nations to ensure closer coordination.

The sides agreed to continue their efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation and trade, ensuring a more robust and mutually beneficial partnership in the agricultural sector