Ambassador Tirmizi hosts former ambassador of Russia

- Advertisement -

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Thursday, hosted former ambassador of Russia to Saudi Arabia Baklanov Andrey Glebovich, Professor of the Department of International Regional Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE), at the Pakistan House, Moscow.

Ambassador Baklanov was leading a group of students of HSE studying international relations from Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

During his talks, Ambassador Tirmizi acquainted international students with the rich history of the Indus Valley Civilization and Pakistan. Ambassador also highlighted Pak-Russia progressive relations in all spheres. He also briefed on the projects of connectivity with Russia through the Central Asian States.

Ambassador Tirmizi also answered several questions of students on international politics and foreign policies with special focus on current world affairs and the ever-changing world order. Ambassador Tirmizi was also invited to deliver a talk at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.