Ambassador of Uzbekistan calls on Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Arif Usmanov called on Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here on Thursday.

Both sides agreed to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, enhance frequency of cultural exchanges as well as increasing high level contacts and exploring new avenues of cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

They also discussed in details cooperation in cultural sphere, organization of bilateral cultural events, mutual promotion of tourism potential of Uzbekistan and Pakistan as well as on the reconstruction of the Abu Rayhan Al-Biruni’s Laboratory at Nandana Fort Jhelum.

Federal Minister Jamal Shah said that the two countries have always had friendly and brotherly relations, adding that there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries.

The minister said that second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan would be organized, a month long voyage, traversing CPEC with an objective to showcase rich culture and trade potential of the region.

Jamal Shah said that all the Central Asian states including Uzbekistan would be specially invited to be part of CPEC cultural caravan which would play a key role in promoting regional and cultural connectivity.

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan H.E Mr. Oybek Arif Usmanov acknowledged the potential for cooperation in the field of culture and literary heritage and expressed his desire to undertake joint ventures on a progressive basis.