Ambassador of Qatar calls on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al Khater called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Monday.



The Minister for Defence welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with Qatar, said a press release.

“Qatar is an important country for us and has a key role to play in the region. Our relations with Qatar are very smooth governed by mutual respect and cooperation,” Khawaja said.

The Minister said that both sides need to work closely to further extend their cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises and training of personals and joint ventures. “Our military institutions are open for Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities.”

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the existing scope and scale of cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries.