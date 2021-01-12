Ambassador of Japan calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Kuninori Matsuda called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest and promoting ties between both countries.

The Minister for Interior appreciated the role and assistance of Japan in economic development of Pakistan.

He said that Japan always assisted Pakistan in challenging times and relations between both countries were very strong.

He also thanked the government of Japan for helping Pakistan against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in improving law and order and ensuring economic development.

He also lauded the elaborate security measures for Islamabad and recent decision about police check posts.