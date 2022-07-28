Ambassador of Italy calls on Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Mr. Andreas Ferrarese called on minister for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah here Thursday and matters of mutual interests including Pak-Italy bilateral relations came under discussion in the meeting.

Promotion of Pak-Italy relations and cooperation regarding security and immigration were also discussed in the meeting, said a press release.

Both the sides discussed stopping of illegal immigration and human trafficking from Pakistan to Italy, it was further said.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that prevention of illegal immigration and human trafficking was a common goal of both the countries. Results of administrative and technical measures to stop illegal immigration were very encouraging, he added.

He said people involved in human trafficking earned bad name to the country and action against such elements was imperative. Citizens of Pakistani origin in Italy were playing an important role in strengthening of mutual relations, he added.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s steps to end illegal immigration and human trafficking. Better coordination between the two countries would make it possible to end human trafficking, he said.