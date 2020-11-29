ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Former foreign minister of Republic of Chad Hissein Brahim Taha has been elected as new Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for five-year term.

After announcement of the election, Ambassador Taha took oath of the office at the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, which concluded Saturday in Niger capital, Niamey.

The new OIC chief will assume the office on November 17, 2021, on conclusion of the incumbent secretary general’s term.

Hissein Brahim Taha is a diplomat who served as Chadian Foreign Minister in 2017.

The outgoing OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen extended his sincere congratulations to the new chief of 57-member Muslim world body for a five-year term.

Al-Othaimeen expressed his wishes for success to the new secretary general, “in his mission to continue working for promoting joint Islamic action, in the interest of the peoples and countries of the Islamic world.”