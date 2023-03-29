Ambassador designates call on FM 

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major retired Nadir Khan and Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In separate meetings, the foreign minister expressed his good wishes to both the ambassadors designates on their new duties, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Talking to ambassador-designate to Ukraine, the foreign minister said that Pakistan attached high importance to its bilateral ties with Ukraine and Russia.

Pakistan supported peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the issue, he reiterated.

In a meeting with ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan, the foreign minister said that Pakistan valued its bilateral ties with the Central Asian Countries.

He expressed the hope that the ambassador-designate would further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.