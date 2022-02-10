Ambassador-designate to US calls on Energy minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to US Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.

The minister congratulated Sardar Masood on the nomination as the country’s envoy to the United States, a news release said.

Hammad Azhar reposed confidence in Sardar Masood, terming him a ‘suitable choice’ due to his diplomatic experience in the UN and China with the added advantage of his political tenure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.