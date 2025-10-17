Ambassador designate to UAE calls on President Zardari

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Shafqat Ali Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Friday.

The President congratulated Shafqat Ali Khan on his new assignment and commended his extensive diplomatic experience.

He expressed confidence that the ambassador-designate would further strengthen Pakistan’s multifaceted relations with the United Arab Emirates.

President Asif Ali Zardari described Pakistan’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates as pivotal to the country’s foreign policy, noting that the two nations enjoy deep-rooted ties founded on shared history, culture, faith and strong people-to-people linkages.

He added that, as one of Pakistan’s leading trading partners, the UAE’s investments in the energy, infrastructure, minerals and IT sectors would further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The President highlighted the invaluable role of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, one of the largest expatriate communities in the country, describing it as both an economic contributor and a bridge of friendship between the two brotherly states.

President Zardari lauded the United Arab Emirates’ consistent support for Pakistan and its constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability. He expressed confidence that Shafqat Ali Khan would work with dedication to elevate the bilateral relationship to even greater heights.