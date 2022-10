ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to France Asim Iftikhar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi was also present in the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The Prime Minister expressed good wishes for Ambassador-designate Asim Iftikhar and hoped that his appointment will help promote economic and trade relations between Pakistan and France.