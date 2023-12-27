Ambassador Amna holds virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani community

Ambassador Amna holds virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani community

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday held a monthly Khuli Katchery in a virtual format with Pakistani diaspora residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Amna Baloch underscored that Khuli Katchery sessions had been a forum for direct interaction between the embassy and the Pakistani community, contributing towards improved service delivery.

Ambassador Amna holds virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani community

The virtual interaction was attended by a large number of diaspora members from different walks of life, including students, business, social services and media.

Ambassador Amna holds virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani community

She  emphasized that the embassy would remain closely engaged with the community to extend the best possible services by incorporating their inputs, a press release said.

The ambassador further said that the main purpose of this virtual interactive session was to maintain close engagement with the Pakistani diaspora and to provide seamless services to them.

https://x.com/EmbassyPakBel/status/1739964126561223166?s=20

The community members appreciated the embassy’s outreach efforts and hailed its prompt service delivery.

 

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services