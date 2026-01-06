Amb. Tirmizi briefs DPM/FM Dar on Pak-Russia ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, received Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Tirmizi briefed the DPM/FM on recent engagements with Moscow and efforts to advance Pakistan-Russia relations across political, economic, and security domains, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM/FM emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and directed continued efforts to further Pakistan’s interests through constructive interaction.