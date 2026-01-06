Tuesday, January 6, 2026
HomeNationalAmb. Tirmizi briefs DPM/FM Dar on Pak-Russia ties
National

Amb. Tirmizi briefs DPM/FM Dar on Pak-Russia ties

6
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, received Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ambassador Tirmizi briefed the DPM/FM on recent engagements with Moscow and efforts to advance Pakistan-Russia relations across political, economic, and security domains, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The DPM/FM emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and directed continued efforts to further Pakistan’s interests through constructive interaction.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan