Altaf Wani thanks Pakistan for observing Kashmir solidarity; calls for intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure early

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Senior Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, has expressed his profound gratitude to Pakistan, its people, and leadership for observing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the National Front leader said that Solidarity Day stands as a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir and its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Referring to the changing regional and global landscape and Pakistan’s growing influence on the international stage, Wani said the time has come for the Government of Pakistan to further intensify its diplomatic efforts to secure an early and amicable settlement of the long-standing Kashmir issue.

Commenting on the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, he said India was blatantly violating international laws.

“The continued bloodshed, profiling of religious scholars, imams, and seminaries, ruthless suppression of dissent along with brutal attacks on Kashmiri labourers and shawl vendors by Hindu extremists in different Indian states, speaks volumes about the grave injustices faced by Kashmiris,” he said.

“While the Kashmiri people continue to bleed in silence, the world has unfortunately chosen to remain indifferent to these brutalities, which amount to war crimes,” he added.

Commending Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, Wani reiterated his party’s longstanding demand for the holding of a free and impartial plebiscite in the region under international auspices, enabling the Kashmiri people to determine their political future in an atmosphere free from coercion and intimidation.