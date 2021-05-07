ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said giving permission to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad on the pretext of medical treatment was beyond comprehension.

Farrukh Habib, in a tweet, said corruption and money laundering cases of billions of rupees were now pending against Shehbaz Sharif.

Tagging a copy of the affidavit given by Shehbaz Sharif in the court, he said he had given the guarantee that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country in four weeks, but the latter did not return.