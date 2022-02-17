Allies stand united, firmly with government: Kanwal Shuzab

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary of Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shuzab on Thursday said the government was in contact with its allies and had complete faith in them who she claimed stood united, firmly with the government.

Opposition’s multiple sittings with political parties are nothing more than futile efforts against the government, she said while talking to a private news channel.



The parliamentary secretary said: “Every party has political right to have meetings with others but we have faith in the unity of our allies with the government.”



She vowed to continue fighting against the corrupt mafias of the country till the last breath of every worker of her party. She also said that due to opposition’s poor policies the country was facing huge economic loss.



She also pointed out the government’s initiative to uplift poor people in hard situation brought about by the pandemic and also termed ‘Ehsaas Programme’ one of the world’s biggest poverty alleviation programme.



She also appreciated Health Card facility for every family. “About one million people are benefiting annually form this facility which is unprecedented. The economy is positively flourishing on right direction as all indicators are positive”, she concluded.